Moncada went 3-for-6 with a walk, a stolen base, a triple and three RBI in Tuesday's 12-8 extra-inning victory over Cincinnati.

Moncada's bases-clearing triple in the 12th inning put the White Sox on top for the first time, completing their comeback from a five-run deficit earlier in the game. This was the second straight multi-hit effort for Moncada, who endured a miserable June in which he hit just .197. Three of his five hits in the last two games have gone for extra bases.