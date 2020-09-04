Moncada said that his body "hasn't felt the same" since having COVID-19 in mid-July, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Moncada was able to produce a negative test ahead of opening day, but continues to feel the effects of contracting the virus, saying he feels a "lack of energy, strength." The third-baseman, who is also continuing to deal with leg soreness, is hitting .248/.338/.421 on the campaign. While those numbers are nothing to scoff at, it's worth noting that the post-virus effects could be part of the reason that he's seen a drop-off in production from last season.