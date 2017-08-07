White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Having issues with offspeed stuff
Moncada finished up the four-game set against the Red Sox, going 5-for-17 with three walks, but continues to have issues with offspeed offerings, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Moncada showed some improvement over the weekend, but is an unimpressive 9-for-52 (.173) overall with 21 strikeouts, a 33-percent strikeout rate. '"The swings-and-misses on both sides of the plate have been in breaking-ball counts," manager Rick Renteria said. '"Exponentially, he will grow to understand those. My hope is by the time we finish September, you will see an approach to those pitches because he's seeing them more." Moncada acknowledged the difference between Triple-A pitchers and hurlers in the majors, who have an approach for each at-bat.
