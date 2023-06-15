Moncada will be placed on the injured list Thursday due to his nagging back injury, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Moncada has dealt with a herniated disc in his back since spring training and already spent more than a month on the IL with the issue earlier this season. He's struggled at the plate of late and will head back to the shelf after playing through the injury for the past month. It's not clear how much time he'll miss, but it certainly could be an extended absence. Jake Burger is in line for everyday third base duties.