Moncada will undergo an MRI on Friday to determine the cause of the pain that forced him to leave Thursday's game, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

It was assumed that the issue was just the shin splints that have been bothering Moncada for some time. However, Moncada said he felt more pain than soreness when he landed funny trying to round third base. Consider him day-to-day until the test results come in, but this injury sounds a little more scary now than it did when he initially left the game.