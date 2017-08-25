White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Headed for MRI
Moncada will undergo an MRI on Friday to determine the cause of the pain that forced him to leave Thursday's game, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
It was assumed that the issue was just the shin splints that have been bothering Moncada for some time. However, Moncada said he felt more pain than soreness when he landed funny trying to round third base. Consider him day-to-day until the test results come in, but this injury sounds a little more scary now than it did when he initially left the game.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Placed on disabled list Friday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Leaves with shin splints•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Smacks two doubles Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Starting in Game 1 of twin bill•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Remains out Sunday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Late scratch with shin splints•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...