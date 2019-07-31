White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Headed to IL

Moncada will be placed on the 10-day injured list with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Moncada exited Tuesday's game with a hamstring injury, and a followup MRI confirmed the issue is serious enough to warrant a stay on the shelf. The expectation is that Moncada will miss around two weeks with the injury. Ryan Goins is starting at third base in his place Wednesday and will likely benefit from increased playing time in Moncada's absence.