Moncada went 2-for-6 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Sunday against the Twins.

Moncada has had a disastrous first half of the season dominated both by lower-body injuries and poor performance. He's maintained just a .213/.263/.337 line across 190 plate appearances for the season but enters the All-Star break having hit .324 with two homers, six RBI and 10 runs scored across his last nine starts. Assuming Moncada can maintain his health, this stretch has provided some hope his production will take a positive turn across the final months of the season.