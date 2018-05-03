White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Held out Thursday
Moncada (hamstring) is not in the lineup against the Twins on Thursday.
The second baseman was lifted from Wednesday's contest with left hamstring tightness after coming up lame during a slide into third base. Moncada will receive a day off to recover from the injury while Yolmer Sanchez starts at the keystone. Consider him day-to-day moving forward.
