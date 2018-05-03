Moncada (hamstring) is not in the lineup against the Twins on Thursday.

The second baseman was lifted from Wednesday's contest with left hamstring tightness after coming up lame during a slide into third base. Moncada will receive a day off to recover from the injury while Yolmer Sanchez starts at the keystone. Consider him day-to-day moving forward.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories