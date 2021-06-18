Moncada went 0-for-3 with a walk in Thursday's 10-2 loss to the Astros.
Moncada was back on the field after a sinus infection shelved him for three games. He had an errant throw on a first-inning grounder -- a potential double-play ball -- that contributed to Houston's three-run first inning.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Returns to action Thursday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Expected back Thursday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Remains out Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Unlikely to play Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Battling sinus infection•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Not feeling well, out Monday•