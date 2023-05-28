Moncada is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.
Moncada will give way to Hanser Alberto at third base after occupying the position in each of Chicago's last nine games. Since returning earlier this month following a stint on the injured list, Moncada is slashing .264/.328/.358 with zero home runs, one stolen base, eight runs and seven RBI.
