Moncada went 2-for-5 with two runs scored, a stolen base and a solo home run in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins.

Moncada started the game with a 433-foot bomb to center field in the top of the first inning, and his stolen base in the fifth helped manufacture his other run scored. The 23-year-old now has a .247/.327/.444 slash line with eight home runs, seven stolen bases and 75 strikeouts in 198 at-bats this season.