Moncada went 1-for-5 with a solo homer Saturday against the Astros.
Moncada's second-inning solo shot off Jose Urquidy brought the WHite Sox to within one, but he didn't do much else at the plate, striking out three times and leaving six runners stranded. After grabbing four hits across his first two games, however, he's seemingly off to a hot start.
