White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Hits homer No. 13
Moncada went 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Angels.
Moncada's solo blast in the seventh inning provided an important insurance run to put Chicago ahead by three in a game they'd go on to win 4-2. The 23-year-old is just 3-for-19 since returning from the All-Star break, but he's been having a solid July overall. In 68 at-bats in the month, he's slashing .279/.388/.515 iwith three homers, three doubles and a pair of triples.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Homers, scores three runs•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Returns to Sunday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Could play Sunday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: X-rays negative•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Leaves game early•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Extends hit streak off lefty•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...