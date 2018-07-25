Moncada went 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Angels.

Moncada's solo blast in the seventh inning provided an important insurance run to put Chicago ahead by three in a game they'd go on to win 4-2. The 23-year-old is just 3-for-19 since returning from the All-Star break, but he's been having a solid July overall. In 68 at-bats in the month, he's slashing .279/.388/.515 iwith three homers, three doubles and a pair of triples.