Moncada went 2-for-5 with a two-run double in Tuesday's loss to the Cardinals.

Moncada slashed a flyball to left field that got by Marcell Ozuna and scored two runs in the fourth, which put the White Sox on top 2-1 at the time. Moncada has recorded a hit in eight of his last nine games, going 14-for-38 (.368) in that span. Exactly half of Moncada's 30 hits on the season have gone for extra bases, and he's now slashing .273/.355/.527 with 15 RBI and 17 runs scored.