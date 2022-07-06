Moncada went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Tuesday in the White Sox's 8-2 loss to the Twins.

Since being activated from the 10-day injured list a week ago, Moncada has started in each of the White Sox's subsequent seven games, going 6-for-29 (.207 average) with two doubles, five RBI, one run and a 0:11 BB:K. The 27-year-old will remain in the lineup at third base for Wednesday's series finale, though he'll move down from sixth to seventh in the batting order with Eloy Jimenez (hamstring) making his long-awaited return from the 60-day injured list.