White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Hitting leadoff again
Moncada went 1-for-4 with a double in Saturday's 12-3 loss to the Angels.
After hitting out of the lower third of the order for the last 16 games, Moncada was the leadoff hitter for a second straight game Saturday. He was originally moved out of the top spot as a way to take the pressure of the young second baseman, who leads MLB with 193 strikeouts, but his time in the lower third of the order only slightly improved his strikeout rate. It looks like manager Rick Renteria will live with Moncada's struggles in the leadoff spot. Moncada is 31 strikeouts shy of establishing a new single-season record.
