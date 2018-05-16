White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Holds up in return
Moncada went 1-for-4 with a strikeout in Tuesday's 7-0 loss to the Pirates.
Moncada returned from the 10-day disabled list in the minimum amount of time Tuesday, and his previously injured hamstring held up well, per Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune. He made all the plays defensively and showed good lateral mobility.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Activated from disabled list•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Returning Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Tuesday return possible•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Takes grounders Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Ready to resume running•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Lands on disabled list•
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...