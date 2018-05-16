Moncada went 1-for-4 with a strikeout in Tuesday's 7-0 loss to the Pirates.

Moncada returned from the 10-day disabled list in the minimum amount of time Tuesday, and his previously injured hamstring held up well, per Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune. He made all the plays defensively and showed good lateral mobility.

