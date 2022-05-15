Moncada went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a victory over the Yankees on Saturday.

The third baseman's 424-foot solo blast in the third inning gave the White Sox an early 2-0 lead. It was the second long ball in three games for Moncada, who only recently returned from an oblique injury that cost him the first month of the season. He's slashing .286/.375/.571 over 23 plate appearances since his return.