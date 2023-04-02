Moncada went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, two doubles, two runs scored and a walk during Sunday's 6-3 win over the Astros.

Moncada extended Chicago's lead to five runs with a two-run shot during the ninth inning as he homered for the second straight day. The 27-year-old is 8-for-18 with two homers, three doubles and four RBI through the first four games of the season, though he's also struck out seven times.