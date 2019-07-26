White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Homers in loss

Moncada went 1-for-4 with a home run and another run scored in Thursday's 10-3 loss to the Twins.

Moncada got the White Sox on the board with a solo homer off Jose Berrios in the second inning for his lone hit of the night. The 24-year-old has been enjoying a breakout campaign atop the White Sox lineup, slashing .299/.356/.526 with a career-high 19 homers, 57 RBI and 56 runs scored.