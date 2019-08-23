White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Homers in return

Moncada went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Thursday's win over the Rangers.

In his return from the injured list, Moncada batted cleanup and hit his 21st homer of the season, this time off X Jurado in the third inning. The 24-year-old, who was out since July 31 with a strained right hamstring, also doubled in the fifth. Over 98 games this season, Moncada is slugging .303/.359/.545 with 22 doubles and 61 RBI.