Moncada went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and a double in Tuesday's 9-5 win over the Twins.

Moncada had his first three-hit game since April 24 and delivered his third homer over his last four games with a towering two-run shot to center to put the White Sox up 4-1 in the third. The lack of power from the bat of Moncada has been a disappointment all season long but he's finally starting to show signs of life with his recent surge at the dish. The 26-year-old has a hit in 10 of 12 games so far this month and is slashing .279/.402/.425 with eight homers, 44 RBI, 42 runs scored, two steals and a 57:90 BB:K over 358 plate appearances.