Moncada went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and one run scored in Friday's 6-0 victory over the Tigers.

Moncada's two-out, two-run blast in the seventh broke a scoreless tie and was all the White Sox would need to earn the victory. He later added an RBI single in the eighth to provide the White Sox with their sixth and final run of the evening. Moncada now has hit a home run in three straight to bring his season total up to eight. He's now slashing .264/.308/.418 across 273 at-bats through 76 games this season.