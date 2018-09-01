Moncada went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 6-1 win over the Red Sox.

The Red Sox were done in by two of the players they traded to Chicago to acquire Chris Sale. Starter Michael Kopech shut them down for three innings and Moncada's two-run blast in the first inning provided all the runs the White Sox needed. Moncada, who had struggled since the All-Star break and was dropped in the order, has been a better hitter over the last two weeks. He's reached base safely in 12 straight games, hitting .282/.364/.538 with five extra-base hits over the last 11 games. That includes a 22 K%, an improvement on his season-long 34 K%.