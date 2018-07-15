Moncada went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and three runs scored in Sunday's win over the Royals.

Moncada has enjoyed a solid July to close out the first half of the season, hitting .327 (16-for-49) with two home runs and 11 runs scored this month. The 23-year-old raised his OPS to .739 with 36 extra-base hits despite striking out 130 times in just 344 at-bats.