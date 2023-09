Moncada went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Nationals.

Moncada put the White Sox ahead 2-1 in the seventh inning with a 412-foot blast off Jackson Rutledge, his ninth homer of the season. The 28-year-old third baseman has put together a strong second half, batting .331 (42-for-127) with six homers and a .925 OPS in his last 35 games. Overall, Moncada's slashing .262/.304/.417 with 38 RBI and 35 runs scored across 329 plate appearances this season.