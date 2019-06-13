White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Hoping to return over weekend
Moncada (back) said he's hoping to return Saturday or Sunday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Moncada is out of the lineup for a second consecutive game due to a mid-back strain. While it doesn't sound like the issue will force the third baseman onto the injured list, it will keep him on the bench for at least one more game. Jose Rondon is starting at the hot corner in his stead Thursday.
