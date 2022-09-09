Moncada went 5-for-6 with two homers, a double, three runs scored and five RBI in a 14-2 win Thursday in Oakland.

Moncada homered off JP Sears in his first two plate appearances, singled and scored in the fourth, doubled in a run in the fifth and tacked on a single in the sixth. He had recorded only five hits in his previous eight games but reached that mark in his first five trips to the plate Thursday. It was his second five-hit performance of the season and his first two-homer game since 2019. The 27-year-old came into the game with a .582 OPS and exited with a .624 mark following the excellent evening.