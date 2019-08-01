White Sox's Yoan Moncada: IL move official

The White Sox officially placed Moncada (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Reports first surfaced Wednesday indicating Moncada would be bound for the IL after an MRI earlier that day revealed he was dealing with a Grade 1 hamstring strain. The White Sox recalled outfielder Ryan Cordell from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move, but Ryan Goins will likely act as the primary replacement for Moncada in the infield.

