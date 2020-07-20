Moncada will bat second and play third base in Monday's exhibition game against the Cubs.

Moncada's availability for Opening Day has been in some doubt, as he only just arrived at camp Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19. He reportedly didn't experience many symptoms and is seemingly in decent shape as he's set for game action just four days later. Whether or not he'll be ready for an everyday role beginning with the first game of the regular season Friday against the Twins remains to be seen.