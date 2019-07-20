White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Knocks in two

Moncada went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Friday's win over the Rays.

Moncada drove home a run in the second inning with a double to right field, and he'd tack on an insurance run in the fourth inning on a single to left. The 24-year-old third baseman is now 10-for-33 since the All-Star break, and he's delivered back-to-back three-hit performances heading into the second matchup of the series Saturday.