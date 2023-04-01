Moncada went 3-for-4 with an RBI double during Friday's loss to Houston.
After striking out three times on Opening Day, Moncada bounced back with three hits, all with exit velocities over 95. He brought home Eloy Jimenez in the sixth inning with his first extra-base hit of the year. Moncada was aggressive Friday, seeing just seven total pitches during his four plate appearances.
