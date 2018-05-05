White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Lands on disabled list
The White Sox placed Moncada (hamstring) on the 10-day disabled list Saturday.
Moncada exited Friday's game against the Twins with left hamstring tightness that initially cropped up Wednesday. The 22-year-old indicated a few days of rest would be beneficial, and it's not overly surprising to see the White Sox exercise some caution. Jose Rondon was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte for added infield depth, with Leury Garcia and Yolmer Sanchez also options to also fill in at second base.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Likely out a few days•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Leaves Friday's game•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Returns to lineup•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Available off bench Thursday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Held out Thursday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Dealing with hamstring tightness•
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...