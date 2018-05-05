The White Sox placed Moncada (hamstring) on the 10-day disabled list Saturday.

Moncada exited Friday's game against the Twins with left hamstring tightness that initially cropped up Wednesday. The 22-year-old indicated a few days of rest would be beneficial, and it's not overly surprising to see the White Sox exercise some caution. Jose Rondon was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte for added infield depth, with Leury Garcia and Yolmer Sanchez also options to also fill in at second base.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories