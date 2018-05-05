The White Sox placed Moncada (hamstring) on the 10-day disabled list Saturday.

Moncada exited Friday's game against the Twins with left hamstring tightness that initially cropped up Wednesday. The 22-year-old indicated a few days of rest would be beneficial, and it's not overly surprising to see the White Sox exercise some caution. Jose Rondon was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte for added infield depth, with Leury Garcia and Yolmer Sanchez also options to also fill in at second base.