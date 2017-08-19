White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Late scratch with shin splints
Moncada was a late scratch from Saturday's lineup with shin splints in his right shin.
For now, Moncada should be considered day-to-day. He is hitting .240/.377/.400 with two home runs and a 36.1 percent strikeout rate in his last 50 at-bats. Yolmer Sanchez was added to the lineup at second base, hitting ninth.
