Moncada was a late scratch from Saturday's lineup with shin splints in his right shin.

For now, Moncada should be considered day-to-day. He is hitting .240/.377/.400 with two home runs and a 36.1 percent strikeout rate in his last 50 at-bats. Yolmer Sanchez was added to the lineup at second base, hitting ninth.

