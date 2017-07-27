Moncada went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored during Wednesday's loss to the Cubs.

While Moncada is just 3-for-23 this season, two of his hits have gone for extra bases, and there is no denying his upside. It could be a rocky few months in 2017, but keeper/dynasty owners should definitely remain patient. Despite the potential, there's no guarantee that Moncada will be a universal fantasy asset this year, though.