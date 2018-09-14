Moncada (hip) will lead off and start at second base against the Orioles on Friday.

Moncada was out of Wednesday's lineup as he dealt with a sore hip, but appears good to go following Thursday's scheduled off day. The 23-year-old is slashing .243/.300/.270 with 10 strikeouts in 37 at-bats since the start of September.

