White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Leaves game early
Moncada exited Saturday's game after bumping knees with Paulo Orlando on a pickoff play at second base, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Moncada went down in a heap following the play, although he managed to walk off the field under his own power. More news on his status should be released in the near future. Daniel Palka entered the game following Moncada's injury.
