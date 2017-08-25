Play

Moncada left Thursday's game against Minnesota with shin splints in his left leg, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Moncada has been dealing with shin splints for some time and expects the issue to linger all season. The White Sox may choose to give him some extra rest days down the stretch as a result. For now, though, consider him day-to-day.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast