White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Leaves with shin splints
Moncada left Thursday's game against Minnesota with shin splints in his left leg, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Moncada has been dealing with shin splints for some time and expects the issue to linger all season. The White Sox may choose to give him some extra rest days down the stretch as a result. For now, though, consider him day-to-day.
