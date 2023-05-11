Moncada (back) is expected to be activated from the injured list Friday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol had hinted previously that it was a good possibility, and Moncada not being in Triple-A Charlotte's lineup Thursday is a good indication his time there on a rehab assignment is over. The third baseman has been on the shelf since mid-April with a nagging back injury. He had an .889 OPS with two homers in nine games before getting hurt.