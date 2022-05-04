Manager Tony La Russa said Wednesday that Moncada (oblique) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list Monday, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

The 26-year-old has appeared in three games with Triple-A Charlotte since beginning his rehab assignment Saturday, and he'll apparently have a full week in the minors to get back up to speed. The oblique strain has sidelined Moncada for the first month of the season, but he's on track to make his season debut Monday versus the Guardians.