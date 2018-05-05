Moncada (hamstring) indicated two-to-four days of rest could help his hamstring injury, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Moncada started experiencing left hamstring tightness Wednesday and was held out of Thursday's game, but returned to the lineup Friday. The White Sox have an off day Monday before hosting a two-game series against the Pirates, when it the 22-year-old is hopefully able to return.

