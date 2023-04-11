Moncada (back) is expected to remain sidelined through the end of the White Sox' series against the Twins, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Moncada sat out Monday's contest with back tightness and it sounds like he'll be out Tuesday and Wednesday, as well. The White Sox have an off day Thursday before beginning a homestand Friday, so hopefully Moncada will be ready to play by this weekend. Hanser Alberto and Jake Burger could see time at the hot corner while Moncada is banged up.