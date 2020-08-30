Manager Rick Renteria suggested that Moncada (upper leg) may return to the lineup in Monday's series opener versus the Twins, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Moncada was out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, though Renteria indicated that the 25-year-old would be available off the bench. In any case, the left leg injury that Moncada aggravated Saturday doesn't look to be a major concern, though fantasy managers may still want to confirm that he's in the lineup Monday before deploying him in weekly leagues.