Moncada went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored Saturday against the Dodgers.

Moncada is putting the finishing touches on an encouraging spring. He's slashing .356/.482/.689 with eight extra-base hits over 56 plate appearances. Hidden among those batted-ball stats is an improved strikeout rate. Moncada fanned on 25 percent of his plate appearances, a drop from 33.4 percent in 2018 when he led the AL in strikeouts.