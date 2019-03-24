White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Locked in
Moncada went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored Saturday against the Dodgers.
Moncada is putting the finishing touches on an encouraging spring. He's slashing .356/.482/.689 with eight extra-base hits over 56 plate appearances. Hidden among those batted-ball stats is an improved strikeout rate. Moncada fanned on 25 percent of his plate appearances, a drop from 33.4 percent in 2018 when he led the AL in strikeouts.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Goes deep in loss•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Rolling at the dish•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Adopting aggressive approach•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Begins move to third base•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Could transition to third base•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Takes grounders at third•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Gennett injury proves costly
With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...
-
Who does Scott White keep drafting?
Sometimes sleeper and breakout picks are just too trendy, forcing our Scott White to find new...
-
Second Base Tiers 3.0
Second base is probably the weakest infield position, but it offers some intriguing depth in...