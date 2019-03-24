Moncada went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored Saturday against the Dodgers.

Moncada is putting the finishing touches on an encouraging spring. He's slashing .356/.482/.689 with eight extra-base hits over 56 plate appearances. Hidden among those batted-ball stats is an improved strikeout rate. Moncada fanned on 25 percent of his plate appearances, a drop from 33.4 percent in 2018 when he led the AL in strikeouts.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...