White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Looks good in return
Moncada went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Cubs.
Moncada had been dealing with a back issue that limited him to playing parts of three of the previous seven games. The budding star has 29 extra-base hits in 66 games and is slugging .514, second on the team behind the surprising James McCann (.525).
