The White Sox reinstated Moncada (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Monday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Chicago has yet to unveil its lineup ahead of Monday's series opener against the Guardians, but manager Tony La Russa said Sunday that Moncada would slot in as the White Sox's No. 2 hitter in his 2022 debut, per Daryl Van Schouwen. Moncada was given the green light to rejoin the White Sox following a productive six-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte in which he slashed .318/.360/.636 with two home runs and a double.
