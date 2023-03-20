Moncada is considered day-to-day with a bruised rib after exiting Sunday's World Baseball Classic against Team USA, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Moncada was involved in a collision to close out the sixth inning Sunday and was replaced defensively in the bottom of the seventh. It's unclear whether his rib issue will impact his availability for Opening Day, but a better idea of his status should come into focus based on his usage over Chicago's final few Cactus League games.
