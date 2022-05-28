Moncada, who isn't starting Saturday against the Cubs, is dealing with quadriceps soreness, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
The White Sox said Thursday that Moncada was dealing with leg soreness, but general manager Rick Hahn clarified the nature of the third baseman's injury Saturday. Moncada isn't expected to require a trip to the injured list, but Jake Burger will take over at the hot corner and bat eighth Saturday.
