Moncada may not be in the lineup Wednesday since he's been battling soreness for about a week, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old has started the past 15 games at third base and went 0-for-5 Tuesday, ending a modest eight-game hit streak. It doesn't appear to be a serious concern, so Moncada shouldn't be out long, assuming he's held out of Wednesday's starting nine.