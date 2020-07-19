White Sox manager Rick Renteria said Moncada could make an appearance in one of three exhibitions games scheduled this week, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Moncada joined Chicago's camp Friday after testing negative for COVID-19 but has only performed strength and conditioning exercises with coaches. An appearance in Sunday night's exhibition against the Cubs may be a stretch, but Renteria said Moncada is moving well and could appear in Monday's second exhibition against the Cubs or Wednesday's against the Brewers.